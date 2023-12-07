(WJW) – Clouds early, then more sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds will bring above-average temperatures on Friday and Saturday.

Then we turn our attention to a more active weekend with rain, wind, and dropping temperatures.

WEEKEND RAIN: A panhandle system develops late Saturday with scattered showers becoming widespread late evening/night into early Sunday.

WEEKEND TEMPERATURES: Temperatures will stay above 50° on Friday and Saturday.

We start near 50° Sunday then fall into the 30s by late afternoon/evening.

Temperature forecast Sunday into Monday:

SNOW: A transition to snow will be quick and brief late Sunday/Sunday night into early Monday. A brief period of lake effect Monday will accumulate quickly and melt by Tuesday. Stay tuned.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

