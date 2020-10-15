Rain, wind, and tumbling temperatures; Frost Advisory for some areas in effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures outside this morning are the warmest you’re going to see them today.

Temperatures are in the 60s for most people in Northeast Ohio with strong wind gusts up to 30 mph in some places.

We have seen one 40 mph wind gust in Mansfield.

Showers will start moving in between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

By the time the rain starts temperatures will have already fallen into the low 50s.

After a front pushes through, spotty showers will linger.

Temperatures won’t get out of the 50s for most of the weekend.

There is a Frost Advisory in effect for Sandusky, Ottawa, and Crawford counties Friday morning.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: