(WJW) – A clear and quiet start. If you liked yesterday’s weather, you are going to love today!

Highs will climb into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies.

Staying dry with our next system moving in on Friday.

Friday will bring in showers around the lunchtime hour, that will stick around through the evening.

Mid-day is more of a washout with pockets of heavy rain. Becoming more scattered Friday night.

How much rain:

Temperatures fall late Friday (40s by early evening) and into the weekend.

We will be dry and sunny for the weekend, albeit much cooler. Rain redevelops early next week (Tuesday/early Wednesday) per Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook issued last week.

Here are the forecast bullet points for Thanksgiving week:

Long range outlook shows a brief cool-down this weekend

One possibly two days of milder temps (50s)

Rain develops Tuesday with another round of colder air

Cold air looks to occur in 48-hour intervals

Here is the 8-day forecast:

