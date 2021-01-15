Rain, then snow showers return for the weekend

(WJW) Grab your umbrellas before you head today. Showers will develop ahead of a cold front this morning. There may be a few flakes mixing in at times but this will mainly be a rain event.

As the system exits our eastern communities could get a coating of snow by this evening.

Eventually, colder air sags southward along with several disturbances through the weekend and beyond. Expect on and off snow showers. No significant snowfall in the forecast.

Here are the maps in motion showing the weather system that will produce wind-swept snows across parts of the Great Plains and Midwest. Blizzard Warnings and High Wind Warnings have been hoisted on the backside of this wild weather system.

Maps in Motion

Lake Erie is wide open for business so you can count on periods of light lake effect effect snow.

