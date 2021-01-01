Wintry mix of rain and snow possible this weekend, temps drop to the 30s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain showers will continue tonight as temperatures climb to near 50 degrees around midnight and fall back into the 30s by dawn Saturday.

The first weekend of 2021 looks fairly quiet with a wintry mix of rain and snow on Sunday. Light accumulations will be possible depending on the exact rain/snow line.

Browns game forecast:

