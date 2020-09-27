Rain returns to Northeast Ohio on Monday, temps remain in the 70s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain returns to the Buckeye state. It’s been almost 2 weeks since we’ve received any rainfall! That changes tomorrow.

Showers develop after 2 p.m. and exit by midnight. There’s the chance of strong gusty winds as the cold front blows through. Stay tuned.

BIG pattern shift ahead! Upper level winds steer colder air our way for the first few days of October. Look at the shades of blue invading our area.

Winds Aloft Futurecast

Temps tumble from around 10° above average this weekend into a ‘5-15 degrees BELOW average’ territory this week. The upcoming weekend will definitely different!

More clouds this week along with another round of rain late day Thursday into Friday followed up with even cooler temperatures.

Here’s your latest Fox 8-day forecast:

