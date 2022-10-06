CLEVELAND (WJW) – Still feeling comfortable this evening as clouds continue to build and a few spotty sprinkles. The heaviest of the rain will move in overnight with a cold front.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will linger into the early morning commute.

Tonight was the last 7 p.m. sunset. Tomorrow in Cleveland, sunset time will occur at 6:59 p.m. The next time we will see a 7 p.m. sunset isn’t until March when the clocks change.

Once the heaviest of the rain moves east in the morning, the afternoon and evening will be a bit quieter. Lake effect showers will linger through the day, but few and far between. Breezy as highs struggle to make it into the low 50s.

PLAY BALL! Go Guardians! Here’s the latest forecast:

Chilly Friday night under the lights! Bundle up!

After a cool but sunny weekend, we gradually warm-up to more seasonable readings.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.