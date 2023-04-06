(WJW) – It was a warm spring day Wednesday! Highs climbed into the upper 70s and even 80s in a few places. Youngstown saw a record high of 81.

Cloudy and much cooler Thursday morning with a few lingering showers south. We will see some breaks of sun in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler Friday with dry and pleasant conditions as we head into Easter Weekend.

Guardians Home Opener looks cool, but dry with a little sunshine!

Rain amounts are limited over the next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes. The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring:

The long-range outlook shows above normal temps by mid-month.