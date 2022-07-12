CELEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the 80s early on then falling through the 70s. Overnight, quiet and mostly clear with temperatures slightly cooler than last night, we’ll settle into the mid 60s.

Seasonal temps return for much of week as the extreme heat stay out west for the most part.

Heat domes will start to merge later next week. Look for more consistent heat across the Ohio Valley



Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Above is the rainfall outlook over the next 14 days.