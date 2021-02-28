Rain on and off throughout the day, temps could reach 60 degrees

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Widespread rain this morning. Light showers north to moderate steady rain to the south. That’s where we could get 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Showers taper off between noon and 1 p.m. Then we have several hours without rain before our next batch develops. At this point temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Forecast high, 60!

Front moves in this evening bringing another round of showers maybe even a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front and we’ll wake up to low 30s and maybe even a couple snow showers tomorrow. A lake effect sky Monday with intervals of clouds and sun throughout the day.

A cold night on tap Monday night! Temperatures tumble into the teens. March in like a lion, in my opinion. Below average temps and the risk of snow.

A relatively quiet week is ahead with more sunshine and rollercoaster temps. Typical March pattern as we transition into Spring. Enjoy!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: