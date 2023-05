(WJW) – The best chance for showers on Saturday will be in the morning.

Showers will most likely be south of US 30.

The afternoon will be cloudy with a few areas of drizzle before drier conditions move in after 2 p.m.

There’s the chance to see a few breaks of sunshine late in the day with highs around 70.

Here’s the setup this weekend:

Mother’s Day will be dry but cooler with more clouds than sunshine and gusty later in the day.

Next week temperatures trend around average with a few cooler days. Lots of sunshine is expected with a nice dry stretch.

