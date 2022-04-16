CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday won’t be a total washout, but outdoor egg hunts will need to wait until the afternoon when the rain finally clears and sunny skies appear. Chilly temps will have you reaching for your jacket.

You might wake up on Easter Sunday to snow on the ground, especially in the snowbelt areas. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with cooler temps.

April finishes off with an active weather pattern; Above normal rainfall and near/slightly below normal temps heading into early May.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: