Rain and wind continue through tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A wind advisory is in effect for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Huron, Richland, Ashland and Ashtabula counties until 4 a.m. Friday.

The rain and wind have dictated our weather today. A rain/mix will be around this evening before tapering early tonight.

Rainfall amounts will exceed 1/2-1″ for many neighborhoods.

High winds will continue (gusts to 40-50) through the WIND ADVISORY timeframe which ends 4am Friday.

Temperatures will vary once again on Friday but thankfully joined by sunshine…mid 30s north to mid 40s south.

A pleasant string of warmer days will kick into high gear late this weekend into next week!

Spring officially arrives this Saturday!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: