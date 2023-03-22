(WJW) Scattered sprinkles will move in for the early morning commute, before sunrise.

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the NWS will conduct a tornado drill Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. This is a good time to practice your severe weather safety plan.

A few brief showers early Wednesday, trending drier in the afternoon. Then rain will redevelop Wednesday night, after sunset. We will see steady rain late Wednesday into Thursday morning with the chance for a few embedded thunderstorms. Rain will become scattered late Thursday and into early Friday.

Front stalls across central Ohio early Friday with rain redeveloping late Friday into Saturday.

There is a good chance much of the area will receive 1/2-1″ of rain, with southern spots more than 1-2″ areas between late Wednesday through Saturday morning.

Milder air is replaced by cooler air this weekend and most of next week. The normal high for the end of March is 52.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Why is the pattern so much colder now that we are in March? Here is a detailed explanation.