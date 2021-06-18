LIVE: Rain and possibly thunder for Northeast Ohio, severe weather moving south

Here’s a live look from our FOX 8 roof camera in Cleveland:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few more storms will develop this evening. The highest threat of severe weather is to the south of our viewing area. We will still be keeping a watchful eye on Storm Fox radar all evening.

Temps are in the 70s to near 80. Cloud cover has helped to bring down the threat of severe weather.

Dew points in the 60s to 70s will make it quite uncomfortable and humid.

Thundery weather is possible on Saturday before noon along I-71 from Cleveland down to Wooster and then again in Medina in the evening.