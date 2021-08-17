Raiders become first NFL team to require vaccines for fans

Fans enter Allegiant Stadium before an NFL preseason football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

LAS VEGAS (AP/WJW) — The Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

The team says the policy will take effect for the first regular-season home game on Sept. 13 against Baltimore.

The Raiders implemented the change in accord with new directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events.

The Las Vegas Raiders will require all attendees at home games to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination through CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature, allowing fans to attend games without wearing a mask.

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season,” Davis said in a press release.

The Raiders will offer the opportunity for fans to receive vaccinations on-site at Allegiant Stadium prior to home games. They’ll allow newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask.

The Raiders announced a policy requiring all full-time employees on the business and football staffs of the organization to be vaccinated in May.

Stadium management company ASM and stadium concessionaire Levy also have implemented mandatory vaccinations for all full-time staff at Allegiant Stadium.