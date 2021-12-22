Race for Ohio’s Senate seat: Morgan Harper

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 is your local election headquarters and we recently met with another candidate in the Democratic Race for U.S. Senate.

FOX 8 Anchor Joe Toohey sat down with Morgan Harper to talk about her run, as seen in the video above.

Harper — a consumer protection attorney and community organizer from Columbus — is challenging Democrat Tim Ryan, whom Toohey also spoke with recently.

Toohey asked Harper about her background, and what she plans to do if she wins.

Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican who currently holds the seat, announced in February that he would not be seeking re-election.

Candidates also vying for the position on the Republican side of things include Jane Timken, Mike Gibbons, Matt Dolan, Bernie Marino, JD Vance and Josh Mandel.

