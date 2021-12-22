Race for Ohio’s Senate seat: Morgan Harper

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 is your local election headquarters and we recently met with another candidate in the Democratic Race for U.S. Senate.

FOX 8 Anchor Joe Toohey sat down with Morgan Harper to talk about her run, as seen in the video above.

Harper — a consumer protection attorney and community organizer from Columbus — is challenging Democrat Tim Ryan, whom Toohey also spoke with recently.

Toohey asked Harper about her background, and what she plans to do if she wins.

Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican who currently holds the seat, announced in February that he would not be seeking re-election.

Candidates also vying for the position on the Republican side of things include Jane Timken, Mike Gibbons, Matt Dolan, Bernie Marino, JD Vance and Josh Mandel.

Find FOX 8 interviews with some of the other candidates right here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral