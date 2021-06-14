Race for Ohio’s Senate seat: Mike Gibbons

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Mike Gibbons describes himself as a philosophical conservative, saying he wants to take his experiences as a self-made businessman to the U.S. Senate.

Many in the field of Republican candidates are jockeying for support from former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know whether Donald Trump’s going to run again. But the Republican Party is not about just Donald Trump, the Republican Party most carefully reflects my ideology which is, as I said philosophical conservatism. That’s where we have to be. And if Donald Trump runs and he’s the nominee, I’m going to support him the same way did the last two times. But, but we need to, I care about America. I don’t care about an individual,” Gibbons said.

