Race for Ohio’s Senate seat: Matt Dolan

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 is your local election headquarters and we recently met with another candidate in the Republican Race for Senate.

Looking out at the field of five other Republican candidates for U.S. Senate, Ohio State Sen. Matt Dolan says it’s all about experience.

“I know what’s going to happen in Washington and how I can go there and fight for Ohio, because I deal with the federal government in my position today,” Dolan tells FOX 8’s Joe Toohey.

If his name sounds familiar it could be from his years as a state senator representing Chagrin Falls, or his time as the state’s assistant attorney general. It could also be his family name, Dolan, the same family that owns the Cleveland Indians, soon to be the Guardians.

Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican who currently holds the seat, announced in February that he would not be seeking re-election.

Candidates also vying for the position include Jane Timken, Mike Gibbons, Bernie Marino, JD Vance and Josh Mandel.

