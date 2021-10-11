Race for Ohio’s Senate seat: Bernie Moreno

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s still more than a year until Ohio elects a senator to replace Rob Portman. But those midterm election could sway the balance of power in Washington and Ohio will be a pivotal state.

Several candidates have already hit the ground running, looking for some early momentum. FOX 8’s Joe Toohey recently spoke with Republican candidate Bernie Moreno.

Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican who currently holds the seat, announced in February that he would not be seeking re-election.

Candidates also vying for the position include Jane Timken, Mike Gibbons, Matt Dolan, JD Vance and Josh Mandel.

