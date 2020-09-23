Race for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District: Tim Ryan and Christina Hagan

CLEVELAND (WJW)– U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, will face Republican challenger and former state representative Christina Hagan for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

As a reminder, the deadline to register for the upcoming election is Oct. 5. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Christina Hagan

Christina Hagan speaks onstage during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen conference at Monarch Beach Resort on November 14, 2017 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Fortune)

Bio:

Christina Hagan was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives at the age of 22. Forbes Magazine named her Forbes Magazine one of its 30 Under 30. In 2016, she was Chair the Electoral College in Ohio for President-elect Donald Trump.

Criminal Justice:

Hagan says the police won’t be abolished on her watch.

“What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis this year was a horrendous tragedy. It was inexcusable, despicable, and should never happen in the United States of America. But, the overwhelming majority of our police and law enforcement officers are amazing examples of public servants who put their lives on the line every day to protect us,” she says.

Defense:

Hagan says she wants to implement the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission, including a biometric exit-entry system. She also supports a physical barrier on the border.

Hagan applauds Trump’s efforts to make American allies pay more for their protection.

US President Donald Trump points to Christina Hagan, candidate for US Representative from Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, as he speaks on economic prosperity, at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 6, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Health care:

Hagan says she wants to modify existing law that inhibits the sale of health insurance across state lines, allow individuals to fully deduct health insurance premium payments from their tax returns, allow individuals to use Health Savings Accounts, and remove barriers to entry into free markets for drug providers that offer safe, reliable, and cheaper products.

Jobs:

Hagan says she will vote for middle-class tax cuts, create a plan for skills training programs and sponsor a thorough infrastructure bill.

“A vital part of restoring the Middle Class is trying to raise wages for workers. Under President Trump, we’ve had a blue-collar recovery where low-skilled workers have seen wages rise. Still, more must be done. We can use the free-market to benefit our workers. We should push for tighter labor markets, freezing any expansion on H2-b visas, and penalize companies that replace Americans with foreigners,” she says.

Tim Ryan

Congressman Tim Ryan speaks during Mindfulness in America on the Inspire Stage presented by Johnson & Johnson during the third day of Wellness Your Way Festival at the Duke Energy Convention Center on October 13, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival )

Bio:

Tim Ryan was a senator in the Ohio General Assembly before his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002. He’s currently serving his ninth term.

He’s co-chairman of the Congressional Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus and the Congressional Manufacturing Caucus, as well as a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Criminal Justice:

“Our communities should be safe for everyone, regardless of their skin color. In light of recent protests and police brutality, it is obvious that racial injustice in the U.S. is a systemic problem that requires systemic solutions. Now, more than ever, we need to engage in a dialogue on tough topics to overcome these issues,” his website says.

Ryan is a sponsor of a police reform bill to increase accountability and transparency for law enforcement conduct, and eliminate discriminatory policing practices.

Defense:

Ryan says he believes the United States must invest in military readiness. He also strongly supports improvements to the Department of Veterans Affairs to help those suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

US Rep. for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District Tim Ryan gestures as he speaks during the first round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 2019. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Health care:

Ryan supported the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as Obamacare, but said this country needs to establish a universal health care system.

“The consequences of repealing the ACA would be devastating for working Ohioans. Over 64,000 Ohioans who have gained health insurance through the ACA could lose coverage, 4.8 million Ohioans could once again be denied health coverage due to a pre-existing condition, and the Ohio families who have saved an average of $2,300 thanks to slower premium growth since the ACA became law could be hit with higher premiums and deductibles,” his website says.

Jobs:

Ryan says he supports raising the minimum wages to $15 an hour, strong worker protections and investing in manufacturing jobs.

“Tim believes that now is the time to invest in America — in our roads and bridges, in our energy grid and rural broadband. These projects not only create jobs in the short-term, they spur economic growth by making it easier for businesses to create jobs and export their products,” his website says.

