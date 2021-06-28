Race for Ohio governor: Jim Renacci

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is running for another term, but faces a primary challenge from former Rep. Jim Renacci.

He briefly ran for governor in 2017 before being asked by then-President Donald Trump to launch a bid for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sherrod Brown. He lost and is now mounting a campaign against fellow Republic DeWine.

“Well, it’s overall first term. We haven’t gained any ground of coronavirus as part of it. I mean I don’t think any governor should be shutting states down. I don’t think any governor should be affecting business. I don’t think any governor should be deciding what’s essential what’s not essential,” Renacci said.

The race is sure to attract a lot of attention from Trump, who appeared to encourage challenges after DeWine indicated Joe Biden won the presidential election.

“I tell people we’re not a Republican state, we’re not a Democrat state. I mean, clearly this is a Trump state. There are a strong base of Republicans who support him. There’s also a lot of Democrats that support him because they saw him as a president who was really trying to change the culture,” the former Congressman said.