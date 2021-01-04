‘R U OK’: Strongsville launches program to aid its aging population

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– One of the greatest fears of seniors and their families is that they will suffer a medical emergency while they are at home by themselves. The city of Strongsville is now trying to address that concern.

According to the Strongsville 2019 master plan, the city has a population that is aging, with many older residents planning to remain in the city.

In an effort to ensure the wellbeing of older residents when many of them are home alone, Strongsville will be launching a program later this year called “R U OK”. Seniors or their families can sign up and each day an automated call will be placed to their home at a specific time.

“I think it’s a good idea because if you can’t get ahold of them sometimes, they may be lying down at the bottom of the basement steps, or something else,” said 84-year-old Trish Glancy.

If residents don’t answer the automated call, a follow-up call will be placed and if there’s still no answer, Strongsville police will be dispatched to the home. If need be, officers can access a department-issued lock box to get inside the home and summon medical assistance when necessary.

“I have a neighbor who has emphysema and she is alone in her home. Her kids check on her but in an instant, she could be and I would be, that would be horrid,” said 74-year-old Marion Zgrabik.

However, 89-year-old Gene Stoll said he doesn’t need the “R U OK” program because he and his wife already have a protective network around them.

“I’ve got people watching over me, my neighbors are very good. I’ve got very good neighbors, they call and check on me every so often,” Stoll said. “I want other people to have it, I mean, some need it better than I do.”

The program is expected to begin in the spring, and the city of Strongsville will be releasing formation on how seniors and their families can sign up for the program. Some older residents have already witnessed the value of checking on those living alone, or experienced it for themselves.

“My neighbor just did it for a guy across the street. He didn’t answer the phone, she called, she called the daughter, the police came and took him in, and here he had an old brain bleed,” said 82-year-old Joann Thomas.

The program has been used in a number of other cities, and is free for those who sign up.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: