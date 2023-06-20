(WJW) – Quincy Jones is out of the hospital after a weekend health scare.

According to TMZ, the legendary musician and producer was rushed to the hospital when he had a bad reaction to something he ate.

Paramedics came to his Los Angeles home Saturday and took him to the emergency room, TMZ reported.

Jones, 90, was cleared by doctors and released from the hospital, TMZ reports.

TMZ talked to his rep, who said Jones was in “great spirits.”

Quincy Jones has previously shared updates on his health issues.

In the 2018 documentary “Quincy,” the icon revealed he had suffered two brain aneurysms.