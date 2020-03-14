Quiet weekend expected with temps in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A period of quiet weather is likely through the weekend and most of the upcoming week.

Canadian high pressure will steer the disruptive weather around the Ohio River and deflect it eastward, even as clouds drift in for Saturday. Precip will not fall from these clouds!

Sunshine returns in full force for Sunday, but temperatures will still be in the 30s to near 40 degrees, which is slightly below-average for mid-March.

St. Patrick’s Day is forecast to be dry with a high around 50 degrees. The first day of astronomical spring is Thursday (the earliest since the late-1800s!) and arrives at 10:50 p.m.

A few thunderstorms are possible Friday as very mild high temps in the mid 60s will crash back into the 40s.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: