Quiet weekend expected with chance for some sunshine

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Leftover snowflakes are going to dwindle overnight as winds ease and wind chill becomes less of a factor. Clouds will thin and eventually be scoured away by high pressure which will be the weather control this weekend.

Here’s a look at the maps going through Sunday morning.

Maps In Motion

Clouds take a little while to depart from west to east. By the noon hour, the east side should clear and enjoy mostly sunny skies.

Cloud Futurecast

Although a lake breeze will hold temperatures in the 30s within a few miles of the shoreline, inland temperatures should get into the lower 40s. Almost everyone should share in warmer temperatures for Sunday as highs near 60° by the afternoon.

The winds aloft forecast through mid-March do not show any signals of brutal-cold breaking out over the Great Lakes any time soon. That’s great news if you like a milder weather regime!

Winds Aloft Futurecast: European Model