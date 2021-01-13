Quiet Thursday expected with cloudy skies and temps in the 40s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A warm front tonight will present a small chance of a few rain showers and pockets of drizzle/snowflake east.

Starting Friday morning, showers roll in before it transitions to a mix and eventually several rounds of snow through the weekend and beyond.

The warmest day of the 8-day occurs tomorrow with highs well into the mid 40s (10 degrees above average)! Then, changes are lurking…

The jet stream is expected to dive southward opening the doors for colder air to infiltrate the Great Lakes. This will result in temperatures at or below average.

Yes, there is a chance of snow with this push of colder air. Snow chances start Friday and continue through next Tuesday. Lake Erie is wide open for business so you can count on periods of lake effect effect snow.

Lake Erie ice coverage:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

