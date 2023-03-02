(WJW) – March stepped off on a warm note. Akron-Canton saw a new record high temperature of 67°.

Not as warm today with highs in the low 40s, but seasonal and generally quiet conditions throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Another panhandle system moves SW to NE. At this time, this system looks like it will bring a mix early (quick light early accumulations) before transitioning to rain during the day. Rain could be heavy at times, causing some minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Winds will be gusty through the day but temps will be above average, in the upper 40s.

No significant snow for us. As the system moves out Friday night the lingering showers will briefly change over to a wintry mix as it exits in the evening.

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.