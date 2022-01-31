Quiet and cold Monday, but major winter storm developing

(WJW) — Quiet and cold this morning. Temperatures range anywhere from single digits to 10-15 closer to Lake Erie.

Gradual sunshine will take over on Monday with temperatures near freezing, which is about seasonable for this time of year. This will allow for some thawing of the snow and ice.

February will start with a couple of days above freezing! A major winter storm is developing this week. Here are some things to keep in mind as the storm system evolves. Remember the storm is just now moving into the Pacific Northwest from it’s initial home in the northern Pacific Ocean!

The general timing of precipitation and type is this:

Wednesday Morning>Afternoon: Steady rain showers move in

Wednesday PM: Rain turns into a wintry mix (rain/snow and perhaps some freezing rain) especially in the evening/overnight

Thursday AM: Snow mainly west. Rain/freezing rain east

Thursday PM: North – Snow starts to move east

Thursday Overnight- Friday: Snow for northeast Ohio…..gradually tapers from west to east in the morning

*THIS WILL CHANGE AND ADJUSTED AS DATA BECOMES CLEARER CLOSER TO MID-WEEK. STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST FORECAST UPDATES THROUGH THE WEEK.*

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

How many days in a row have we had with snow cover (1″+)?

Sure. January is supposed to be cold in northern Ohio. But we typically get a break from the cold especially in the second half of January. We normally have on average 4 days with high temperatures at/above 40 degrees in the second half of the month. The way the month is playing out, we will have 16 of 17 below freezing (42 on 1/19) from January 15 through January 31! Only 4 other years since 1950 had as many: 2003, 1985, 1977 and 1966

A brief break next week FOR MAYBE 2 DAYS before the cold reloads and heads east yet again.