Quick trip? Survey reveals America’s best cities for a short vacation, including two in Ohio

A vessel is making a turn on Cuyahoga River at the front of Cleveland Skyline

CLEVELAND (WJW) — According to a new survey, the pandemic may have played a role in Americans travel habits.

The survey shows that short trips are becoming more popular with American travelers because they are less stressful to plan, can be more frequent and last-minute booking can save money.

Hotwire’s third annual “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” survey scored cities based on the “best bang for your buck”, “ease of arrival” and “things to do” across more than 350 cities. And Cleveland made the list.

A Hotwire survey in September 2021 found that Americans are eager to travel to make up for trips they couldn’t take over the last 18 months since the start of the pandemic.

These are the mid-sized cities that made the list:

Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD St. Louis, MO Milwaukee, WI Cincinnati, OH New Orleans, LA Miami, GL Pittsburgh, PA Lexington, KY Cleveland, OH

The survey also shows that when Americans take short trips they are more likely to “level up” and look for more 4- and 5-star options, swankier amenities and more experiences while at the destination.