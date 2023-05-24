(WJW) – Rollercoaster temperatures today.

Temperatures will quickly warm into the 60s and 70s during the late morning and early afternoon.

Then, a cold front will move in dropping temperatures through the second half of the day. The cold front could bring in a few sprinkles, mainly south with temperatures falling into the lower 60s by the evening commute.

Breezy and cooler to end the work week, with a gradual warm-up to around average as we head in Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is looking really nice. Quiet Saturday and Sunday with above-normal temperatures. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles on Monday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

So far this May has been the least humid May in northern Ohio since 1967!

Here is a look at the last 5 years’ humidity levels:

The years with the most humid May days: 1957, 1959, 1962, 1970, 1977, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2004 & 2015.