Questions raised for Cleveland mayor’s office as part-time aide makes six figures

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more questions at Cleveland City Hall about salaries, including an aide to the mayor working part-time and earning $105,000.

Monday, council held more hearings on city spending while hammering out next year’s budget.

One exchange Friday still has people talking.

Top administrators for Mayor Justin Bibb answered questions about spending in his office.

Councilman Brian Kazy asked about a top aide to the mayor working part-time.

Kazy said, “I just want to clarify, we have a special assistant to the mayor who makes $105,000 who’s part-time?”

The answer came back, “That is correct.”

Kazy then followed up with, “We also have full-time ones making $105,000 as well, correct?”

Again, the response was, “That is correct.”

The I-Team recently revealed many new department heads and special assistants to the mayor making well over $100,000 a year. The salaries for a few administrators are even approaching $200,000 a year.

At the hearing Friday, the mayor’s staff said the pay is tied to experience and the work being done.

At a previous hearing, the mayor argued you have to pay good money to attract the best candidates for jobs.

Meanwhile, some council members also have pushed for $7,000 raises for the top aide for each member of council. That would take the aides from $48,000 to $55,000 a year.

Council President Blaine Griffin told the I-Team that those aides have not had raises in a long time and council would only pursue that if it could pay for the raises by cutting spending in other places in the council office.

Council is in the final stages of crafting a new budget.