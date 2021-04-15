Queen Elizabeth reportedly made ‘difficult decisions’ planning Philip’s funeral amid pandemic

**Watch the video above for more on Prince Philip’s life.**
LONDON (WJW) — Queen Elizabeth reportedly had to “make some difficult decisions” as she plans her husband’s funeral amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday a Buckingham Palace spokesman told People Magazine that the Queen was responsible for selecting who could attend the funeral. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only close family members and friends will be at the memorial.
The palace spokesperson also told the news outlet that they are “dealing with a family funeral and at its heart it is still a family event.”
Prince Philip’s funeral will be held St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday. People says the royals are limiting attendance to 30 people.
It has been confirmed that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and eight grandchildren — Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — will also be at the memorial. Some of their spouses are also expected to attend.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 last Friday. He had been battling health issues for quite some time.
The Duke reportedly took part in planning his funeral and its focus on family was in accordance with his wishes. Philip also took part in designing the modified Land Rover that will carry his coffin.