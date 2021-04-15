Queen Elizabeth reportedly made ‘difficult decisions’ planning Philip’s funeral amid pandemic

**Watch the video above for more on Prince Philip’s life.**

LONDON (WJW) — Queen Elizabeth reportedly had to “make some difficult decisions” as she plans her husband’s funeral amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday a Buckingham Palace spokesman told People Magazine that the Queen was responsible for selecting who could attend the funeral. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only close family members and friends will be at the memorial.

The palace spokesperson also told the news outlet that they are “dealing with a family funeral and at its heart it is still a family event.”

Prince Philip’s funeral will be held St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday. People says the royals are limiting attendance to 30 people.

It has been confirmed that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and eight grandchildren — Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — will also be at the memorial. Some of their spouses are also expected to attend.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 12: (L-R) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during “The Patron’s Lunch” celebrations for The Queen’s 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

FILE – This Nov. 20, 1947 file photo shows Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – This July 10, 1947 official photo shows Britain’s Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to the British throne and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, in London. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. (AP Photo/File)

Britain’s Princess Elizabeth (future Queen Elizabeth II) and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose during their honeymoon, November 25, 1947 in Broadlands estate, Hampshire. (Photo by – / – / AFP) (Photo by -/-/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L) talks with Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) as they leave after attending the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain pose for a group photograph before a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on July 12, 2017 in London, England. This is the first state visit by the current King Felipe and Queen Letizia, the last being in 1986 with King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Courtesy: MGN Online/WTVR/WUPV)

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, pose for the official royal photo celebrating the 60th anniversary of her accession to the throne. (Photo Credit: John Swannell/Royal Household)

(Courtesy: CNN)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, watch the Susu dancers during their visit at the Northern Province of Sierra Leone on December 4, 1961. AFP PHOTO (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Undated picture showing the Royal British couple, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with their two children, Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Princess Anne (R). (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 last Friday. He had been battling health issues for quite some time.

The Duke reportedly took part in planning his funeral and its focus on family was in accordance with his wishes. Philip also took part in designing the modified Land Rover that will carry his coffin.