(WJW) – The Quadrantid meteor shower will be the last of 2023, and the first of 2024.

The American Meteor Society reports the shower runs from December 28 – January 16.

The Quadrantids could put on a bigger show than the Geminids, which peaked a few weeks ago.

The Quadrantids’ peak could see up to 120 shooting stars per hour, according to the American Meteor Society, however, it also has a small window of just a few hours.

The peak is expected overnight on Wednesday, January 3 through Thursday, January 4.

There will be a first quarter moon that night, which means the best chances to spot shooting stars will be after moonset.

According to EarthSky, Quadrantids are known for their bright fireball meteors.