**Related Video Above: Deshaun Watson out for season.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have signed a new quarterback to their practice squad, following the brutal news that Deshaun Watson would be out the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

“Former Ravens’ QB and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is signing with the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced on social media Sunday night.

Schefter said the Super Bowl champion (with the Ravens in 2013) is expected to be moved to the active roster shortly.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco walks from the podium during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

This all comes as little surprise, as Flacco was in Northeast Ohio Friday working out with the team. He was previously with the New York Jets.

The Cleveland Browns are now 7-3 on the season despite major injuries and setbacks. Sunday’s afternoon game saw them beating the Pittsburgh Steelers at home with the help of rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The other Browns quarterback is P.J. Walker.