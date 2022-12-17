**Related Video Above: Former Browns player on current Browns team.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is going to get his first start in Cleveland Saturday when he faces the Baltimore Ravens at home.

The 9-4 Ravens are going to be without QB Lamar Jackson, who’s been out for a second straight week.

Tyler Huntley will get the start for Baltimore.

The (5-8) Browns head into Saturday’s game with just one player with an injury designation.

WR David Bell (toe, thumb) is questionable.

“He’s been dealing with a foot issue, a toe issue the last couple weeks, so we’ll see how he does over the next 48 hours,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week.

WR Amari Cooper is expected to play through a hip injury for the second straight week.

He played 62 snaps (82%) against the Bengals last week.

“He’s going to go,” Stefanski said. “Again, it’s one of those things you have to get to Saturday and see how he is feeling. I know he’s going to be battling through it, but he looked good out there today.”

The AFC North battle gets a 4:30 p.m. start at FirstEnergy Stadium.