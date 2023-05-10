**Related Video Above: Concerns over dog flu outbreak.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Is your four-foot worthy of the spotlight?

In honor of National Pet Month, Shoutable is offering animal lovers the chance to show off their pet on a huge, glowing digital billboard for no cost at all through the end of May.

People can select the nearest electronic Lamar Advertising billboard near them and upload a favorite photo of their beloved pet via the Shoutable website/app while choosing their preferred day and time to see the shoutout in action.

The pet picture is going to show up for a full 15 minutes of fame.

Select your billboard (there are multiple locales throughout Northeast Ohio, including in downtown Cleveland) and upload your photo right here.