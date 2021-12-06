Put-in-Bay country music festival lineup for next summer announced

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — It’s news that country music fans have been waiting to hear: The lineup for next summer’s Bash on the Bay was announced Monday.
According to a press release, the big bash, which will take place Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, will feature stars like Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band.
Here is the whole lineup listed on Bash on the Bay’s website:
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Brad Paisley
Jake Owen
Blanco Brown
Paulina Jayne
Hubie Ashcraft
Thursday, Aug. 25
Zac Brown Band
Chris Janson
Morgan Evans
TBA
Eskimo Brothers
Bash on the Bay is held on the grounds of Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island.
If you’re interested in buying tickets, they will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. through eTix.com. Hotel reservations can be made now at Islander Inn on Put-in-Bay by calling 419-285-7829.