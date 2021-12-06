Put-in-Bay country music festival lineup for next summer announced

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs at KC Live 2021 Event at The Rustic on November 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — It’s news that country music fans have been waiting to hear: The lineup for next summer’s Bash on the Bay was announced Monday.

According to a press release, the big bash, which will take place Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, will feature stars like Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band.

Here is the whole lineup listed on Bash on the Bay’s website:

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Brad Paisley

Jake Owen

Blanco Brown

Paulina Jayne

Hubie Ashcraft

Thursday, Aug. 25

Zac Brown Band

Chris Janson

Morgan Evans

TBA

Eskimo Brothers

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Zac Brown Band performs at “THE NIGHT BEFORE”, a RADIO.COM Event on February 1, 2020 in South Florida. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Entercom)

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs at KC Live 2021 Event at The Rustic on November 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Bash on the Bay is held on the grounds of Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island.

If you’re interested in buying tickets, they will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. through eTix.com. Hotel reservations can be made now at Islander Inn on Put-in-Bay by calling 419-285-7829.