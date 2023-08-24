PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — Mother Nature unleashed a historic bashing on Put-in-Bay, causing Thursday night’s “Bash on the Bay” concert to be postponed. Strong storms caused damage and flooding across the island, cutting short Wednesday night’s event as well. The event brings some big name headliners.

Luke Bryan was scheduled to be the headliner Thursday for the annual Bash on the Bay. But event organizers said due to “unprecedented” storm damage and flooding at the venue, the show was postponed for safety reasons.

A FOX 8 viewer captured images of the damage done at Put-in-Bay Airport, when strong storms rolled over the island. The severe weather struck right in the middle of the sixth annual Bash on the Bay, while rapper and singer Pitbull was performing on stage.

“Things went well up until the storm getting there around 9:15. … We had a little rain shower early on, but the show went back on. We did have Pitbull come on a little bit early and he had to leave a little bit early,” said Wendy Chambers, executive director of the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau.

Chambers said many people left and were able to get to their cars or other shelter before the bulk of the storm hit.

“I think they might have walked in a little bit of rain; and the lightning, I think was starting. But for the most, people did get to the boats when they needed to or, if they were staying on the island, they got to their next destination,” said Chambers.

Video and photos from viewers show the damage done across the island. Because of the extent of damage, organizers canceled country music star Luke Bryan’s concert scheduled for Thursday for safety reasons.

“Unfortunately, we had to. … Due to the weather, the flooding, the damage that we’ve had to the island that’s mostly flood-related,” Chambers said.

In addition to damage to the island and airport, where Bash on the Bay is held, some equipment and parts of the stage were impacted too. Chambers said part of the island received almost 10 inches of rain in just a few hours.

“Lots of lightning, thunder, some wind, but just constant rain, like buckets of rain all night long. … So, it was considered historic last night,” she said.

For people who had tickets for the Luke Bryan performance, the show will be rescheduled.

Organizers said an announcement regarding refunds and rescheduling will come sometime next week.

Chambers said both the Miller Ferry and Jet Express were able to get passengers back to the mainland when the storm subsided.