(WJW) — Residents and business owners in a popular Cleveland shopping district are concerned after several businesses have been broken into in recent weeks. Now, that community is coming together to help one restaurant that has been hit especially hard.

“Listen, hey, come out and support Subway here in Shaker Square,” said Brandon Chrostowski in an online video.

Chrostowski, the owner of Edwins Restaurant, a staple in Cleveland’s Shaker Square, felt compelled to post the video online after the Subway a few doors down was broken into four times in less than a week, right before Christmas.

So far, the video has more than 150,000 views.

“We’re behind them, we just bought 50 sandwiches, we’re buying 100 gift cards and we’re gonna make sure that we support our neighbors … all right, we’ll see you soon,” he continues in the video.

“We didn’t expect it to get 150,000 views, but it did,” Chrostowski told FOX 8 Saturday afternoon.

Chrostowski is rallying people who live, work or own businesses in the neighborhood as well as people outside of Shaker Square to help out the long-time sandwich shop. The owner was unavailable to speak to us, but allowed us inside to show us that despite the break-ins, his business remains open.

WJW photo

“I want him to know as a neighbor, we got your back, we recognize your 16-year commitment here, we recognize that you deserve the best and in a little way, we’re trying to help him know that because we don’t want to see him leave,” Chrostowski said.

His plea appears to working.

Marion Patterson and his wife stopped by for sandwiches simply to help out.

“Me and my wife seen the video, we decided to come out and support,” Patterson said. “Always knew about this neighborhood, always liked it, especially in the Christmastime and everything, so we just came out and thought we’d just show our support for the store.”

What concerns many people is that the Subway is not the only place that has been hit. Several stores in Shaker Square have been broken into over the past several weeks.

“It was the nail salon next door, it put them out of business for a week, it was Cleveland City Ballet, got a broken window, they stole wine from Sasa, they broke into the Vegan Club,” Chrostowski explained.

Just Friday night, someone smashed the window of one Brandon Chrostowski’s company cars.

“It’s not gonna go away until we raise that awareness citywide and we get the support from local residents and businesses to say ‘hey, let’s put an end to this once and for all,” he said.

“I do feel safe walking around, it’s just, you know, you got these bad apples. They’re still in there making good sandwiches for everybody, so I think I’m gonna have one for dinner tonight,” said Shaker Square resident Spirlin Edwards.

FOX 8 reached out to Cleveland police. The department’s spokesperson was unavailable to confirm whether or not someone has been arrested in any of these incidents.