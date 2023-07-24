MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — In a small town, change is rare.

Dwayne Bailey is hoping to do just that in Madison Village.

“If we can help ease the burden on the folks that own these beautiful homes, I think that’s a win-win for the community,” he said.

Bailey, the village administrator for Madison, said he is hoping to see his town start to allow companies like Airbnb do business within their city limits. This idea actually approached Bailey several years ago.

A young couple went to Bailey wanting to rent out their property to make some passive income.

Bailey pointed out that their village wouldn’t allow for that to happen. So they went to work together to change it.

All that work was worth it for Natalia Pasternak and Mike Nogle.

They believe their home and others in the area will attract plenty of tourists for their history.

“Our house was built by a revolutionary. Our home is over 200 years old and really rare to find,” said Pasternak.

Bailey agrees and feels the town’s location is another big advantage.

“Our little village here is within minutes of 30 world-class wineries and some really nice metro parks,” said Bailey.

Bailey says most of the folks against the idea have brought forth a consistent worry: The addition of these renting companies could bring mayhem.

It’s a concern Bailey understands but is working to prevent.

“I think a lot of the horror stories you hear, happen in communities that didn’t know it was going on and didn’t take steps to regulate it and only found out when they got a huge amount of police calls for a 400-person party.”

Bailey’s key to making sure renting works in Madison Village is trusting the right kind of people, like Pasternak and Nogle

“We are not going to open our home to 21-year-olds that want to have wild parties. We are a family and this our home, and we want to make sure people are respecting our property,” said Pasternak.