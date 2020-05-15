‘Purple Rain’ Prince concert is streaming on YouTube all weekend long

(WJW) — Through Sunday, Prince is streaming live. Or, at least the 1985 version of him is streaming on YouTube all weekend long.

Raising money for COVID-19 pandemic relief, the musician’s official YouTube channel is showing video from the 1985 Prince and the Revolution “Purple Rain” tour — showcasing their Syracuse, New York, stop.

During the 2-hour concert, which is playing on a loop, fans from all decades can revel in high-spirited versions of hit tunes like “Let’s Go Crazy,” and “1999,” along with an 18-minute version of the tour (and hit album’s) title track.

All money donated by concertviewers will be matched by Google and is going directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Prince, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, died at the age of 57 in 2016.

The streaming event ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Find the video stream above and right here.