SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Sandusky police arrested a mother and father Friday morning after the couple’s 4-month-old daughter was hospitalized with several broken bones and other serious injuries.

Devin Mims and Sondra Vanwhy were taken to the Erie County jail and are expected in court soon.

Mims is facing charges of felonious assault and child endangering. Vanwhy is facing child endangering charges.

“This is one of the worst cases of abuse I have ever seen” Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver

“The injuries to that child, it was pure torture for that little baby for months,” said Sandusky Police Detective Carissa Cruz, who investigated the case.

The injuries were reported on February 10 after the parents took her to the hospital.

“She suffered four broken ribs, a broken arm, a broken leg, she has two brain bleeds, she has trouble with her vision now,” said Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver. “She is suffering from seizures. This is one of the worst cases of abuse I have ever seen.”



The baby girl is now in the custody of Erie County Children Services.

Police are hoping she will be able to make a full recovery.