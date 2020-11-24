‘Pure kindness’: FedEx driver surprises boy with new basketball hoop in random act of kindness

NEW TRENTON, Ind. (WJW) — The story of a FedEx driver in Indiana is going viral after she surprised a boy and his family on her route with a brand new basketball hoop.

Mother Coledo Cleo Wheeler shared the story earlier this month on her Facebook page.

Wheeler said she and her husband had just gotten home from work. She noticed the basketball hoop, but thought it was their regular hoop, which was in rough shape but usable.

But when she got to to the porch, she noticed a basketball and an instruction manual along with a note.

“I didn’t know where either came from,” she said. “I came in, I sat down and started to read the two letters attached. I instantly started crying. Come to find out a random act of kindness had happen(ed) at our home.”

She realized the items were from their FedEx driver, Aubrey. One of the letters said: “Just wanted you and your son to have the best hoop that’ll grow with him, and all his friends! It’s wonderful that you guys shoot hoops with him.”

“She has come around here when Eli and his friends would be playing basketball,” said Wheeler. “Or Dan and I out shooting some hoops with him. She saw Eli cutting the grass one day. Told us it was awesome to start them young.”

When Elijah got home, he instantly started crying and wanted to play basektball.

“What an awesome amazing thing that she did for him out of pure kindness,” said Wheeler. “There are very much still good people in the world. I’m going to have Elijah write her a letter and also get her a thank you card for the next time that we see her come through. Thank you Aubrey. You made his day. Can’t wait to see you come thru, I owe you a world of thanks.”

