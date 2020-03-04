Watch Now
Puppy yoga helps save homeless pets in Northeast Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The 2nd Annual Namastray Cleveland is this weekend.

It includes puppy yoga and other classes as well.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

It will be held at Lago East Bank at 1091 W 10th St.

If you want to go, bring a towel, a yoga mat and some water.

There will also be raffles, so you’re encouraged to bring a few dollars for raffle tickets.

Tickets to the event are $35.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local animal shelters and rescue groups.

Click here to get your ticket to Namastray Cleveland.

