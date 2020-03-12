Puppy surrendered to Cleveland APL was hit by car, broke leg

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Animal Protective League is raising money to help a 12-week-old puppy.

Louie was surrendered on Tuesday after he was hit by a car. The APL said he has a fractured thigh bone, but thankfully, none of his viral organs were injured.

“Despite his injuries, Louie is still getting around by using his three good legs and even wags his tail when he sees our team,” the Cleveland APL said.

Surgery, which involves pins, wires and plates, is needed to save his leg.

Donations for the $3,000 operation can be made here.