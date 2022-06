PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A puppy seen on surveillance video being stolen from the Petland in Parma has been recovered by police.

Parma police say the puppy was unharmed when they recovered it on Monday evening and was returned to the store where it came from, according to a Facebook post from police.

The suspect was cited for theft and released with a scheduled court date on June 29 in Parma Municipal Court.