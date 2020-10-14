Puppy recovering after being set on fire while in crate at park in Columbus, officials say

*WARNING: The details and photos in this story may be upsetting for some readers.*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A small puppy is recovering after someone set her on fire while she was inside of a crate.
According to a Facebook post from Columbus Division of Fire, the disturbing case of animal abuse happened at Walnut Hill Park on Oct. 11.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found melted plastic on fire underneath a tree. As they were putting out the fire, they saw a puppy running nearby. They noticed that it had plastic melted to its back from the crate.
The puppy was taken to the vet where she was treated for her burn injuries. She has since been adopted by staff and said to be doing “remarkably well.”
Fire investigators are working with the Columbus Humane Society to find the person responsible. Anyone with information should call 614-645-3011.
