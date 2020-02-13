Puppy love: Safe ways to spoil your pet for Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – If you’re planning a special Valentine’s Day with your pet, there are plenty of safe ways to do it at home.

We got tips from Camp Bow Wow Highland Heights.

They also brought a special visitor to play on FOX 8 Extra Thursday.

Meet Quartz

What a gem! Quartz visited us at the studio and was a very well behaved little lady.

She’s a 7-year-old terrier/pitbull mix.

She walks well on her leash and knows to sit when asked.

Quartz

Quartz on the FOX 8 Extra set

Quartz on the FOX 8 Extra set FOX 8 Extra

She’s been well socialized after a vacation at Camp Bow Wow Highland Heights.

Quartz won the hearts of all the people in the studio who met her.

Cuyahoga Dogs says Quartz has “excellent manners.”

She needs a home.

You can learn more about how to adopt her here.

Fun and easy treats

What’s safe for your pet to eat?

Camp Bow Wow says adding carrots, sweet potato, pumpkin, banana, plain oats, baby food or rice to their regular foods is safe for most dogs.

They say to steer clear of items with added sugars.

Also avoid grapes, raisins, chocolate, onions, garlic, milk, avocado, macadamia nuts and high levels of salt.

Savory biscuits : 1 cup rolled oats, 1 cup rice flour, 2 tbsp. flax meal, ¼ cup chicken or beef broth (low sodium), 2 oz. shredded, boiled chicken (no seasoning), and 2 eggs. Mix all of these ingredients together and scoop spoonfuls onto a baking sheet. If you use a non-stick cooking spray, make sure it’s also pet safe (olive oil or canola spray are okay).

: 1 cup rolled oats, 1 cup rice flour, 2 tbsp. flax meal, ¼ cup chicken or beef broth (low sodium), 2 oz. shredded, boiled chicken (no seasoning), and 2 eggs. Mix all of these ingredients together and scoop spoonfuls onto a baking sheet. If you use a non-stick cooking spray, make sure it’s also pet safe (olive oil or canola spray are okay). Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes and let cool before serving. These should keep in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Peanut Butter Treats are perfect for the pup that loves peanut butter! All you need is flour, peanut butter, eggs and water. Mix it all together, add enough water to make dough, and roll it out. You can use cookie cutter shapes for a little pizazz. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video