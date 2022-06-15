RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – The Portage County Protective League is looking for answers after four puppies were found abandoned in a bin on the side of the road in Ravenna during Wednesday’s sweltering heat.

According to the nonprofit, the pups, about six weeks old, were found “filthy, hot, thirsty and hungry” near Sheetz and the Ravenna High School.

Photo Courtesy of Portage APL

They aren’t available to adopt yet, but the Portage County Protective League is asking anyone who recognizes the pups or has any information to let them know.

The nonprofit went on to say in a Facebook post that they’re, “grateful they are here and safe. Thank you to the people who found them and brought them in. This is why we are here.”